Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

December 10, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Abe acts on Iran-US row

Source: AP | 00:18 UTC+8 December 10, 2019 | Print Edition

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said yesterday his country is arranging a visit by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani because it wants to play a greater role in resolving a nuclear impasse between Tehran and Washington and in relieving tensions in the Middle East, the source of more than 80 percent of Japan’s oil.

Japan, a US ally that has traditionally had friendly relations with Iran, seeks to serve as a mediator between the US and Iran, a role that is also expected by the international community, Abe said.

He did not give details of the visit. Local media have reported it is being arranged for later this month, before or after Rouhani’s planned visit to Malaysia to attend an Islamic leaders’ conference.

Tensions have escalated between Tehran and Washington since US President Donald Trump’s decision last year to withdraw from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Abe, who has developed friendly ties with Trump, traveled to Iran in June in an unsuccessful effort to encourage Iran and the US to hold talks to reduce tensions.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿