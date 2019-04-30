Afghan elders talk war and peace

Home » World

Thousands of tribal leaders, religious figures and politicians from across Afghanistan gathered yesterday in Kabul amid tight security to discuss the war and American efforts to forge a peace deal with the Taliban.

More than 3,000 people were attending the loya jirga — the council of grand elders — billed as the largest in modern Afghan history, in a bid to set possible conditions under which they might accept a peace settlement.

The jirga is being held over four days as the US and Taliban discuss a possible foreign troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in exchange for a permanent ceasefire and various Taliban pledges.

“We want to specify the main lines for the negotiations with the Taliban,” Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said at the start of the summit. “We want clear advice from all of you.”

The jirga is seen as an attempt by the Afghan government to influence the peace talks between the US and the Taliban aimed at ending more than 17 years of conflict.

So far, however, the talks have cut out Ghani, whom the Taliban view as a US stooge.

“Come to any part of the country for talks, why don’t you want to talk to Afghans?” Ghani said, addressing the Taliban, who have boycotted the jirga.

“We are ready to talk to you without any preconditions.”

Ghani’s government hopes the high-stakes meeting will define Kabul’s conditions for any deal, including the continuation of the constitution and the protection of women’s rights, the media and free speech.

But some prominent Afghans, presidential hopefuls and government officials, including the country’s chief executive Abdullah Abdullah, have boycotted the assembly.

They have criticised it as an attempt by Ghani to boost his standings ahead of presidential elections slated for September.

Much of Kabul was locked down yesterday, with a weeklong public holiday declared for the duration of the four-day event.

Streets across the capital were closed and hilly overlooks blocked. In the past, the Taliban have blasted rockets at a tent hosting a loya jirga.