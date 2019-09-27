Airbus hit by major hacking attack

Home » World

European aerospace giant Airbus has been hit by a series of attacks by hackers targeting its suppliers in search of commercial secrets.

AFP spoke to seven security and industry sources, all of whom confirmed a spate of attacks in the past 12 months but asked for anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the information.

Two security sources involved in investigating the hacking said that there had been four major attacks.

Airbus has long been considered a tempting target because of the cutting-edge technologies that have made it one of the world’s biggest commercial plane manufacturers, as well as a strategic military supplier.

In January, it admitted to a security incident that “resulted in unauthorized access to data” but people with knowledge of the attacks outlined a concerted and far bigger operation over the last year.

The sources said the hackers targeted British engine-maker Rolls-Royce and the French technology consultancy and supplier Expleo, as well as two other French contractors working for Airbus. Airbus did not immediately comment.

A spokesperson for Rolls-Royce declined to comment on the specifics but said: “We have experience of attempts to gain access to our network and we have a team of experts who work closely with the relevant authorities to ensure that we combat these attempts.”