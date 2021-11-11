The story appears on
Page A8
November 11, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
All survive as Turkish building falls
Twenty-one people survived being buried under heavy debris when a two-story building collapsed in eastern Turkey, the government said, with no fatalities reported as search operations ended early yesterday.
The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon on a busy street in the city of Malatya, as residents filled shops on their way home from work.
“Search and rescue operations in the collapsed Malatya building have come to an end. Thank God there are no victims,” Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tweeted early yesterday.
Earlier, interior ministry spokesman Ismail Catakli said rescue workers had pulled 13 people from the rubble, while eight others managed to escape on their own.
Five of those rescued were still hospitalized, but their injuries were not life-threatening, regional governor Aydin Barus said.
He had earlier said two were taken to intensive care.
CCTV footage showed the building suddenly crumbling, shooting up a huge cloud of dust. Passers-by rushed to help those trapped.
Witnesses and media reports said the building crumbled during planned renovation work that resulted in damage to one of the walls separating two of the ground floor restaurants.
“I heard a crack first and then the building collapsed. A cloud of dust emerged. It was like judgement day,” said witness Turhan Cobanoglu.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.