Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A2

December 10, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Allergy warning

Source: AP | 00:00 UTC+8 December 10, 2020 | Print Edition

BRITISH regulators warned yesterday that people who have a history of serious allergic reactions shouldn’t receive the new Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as they investigate two adverse reactions that occurred on the first day of the country’s mass vaccination program.

The UK’s Medical and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency is looking into whether the reactions were linked to the vaccine. The two people affected were staff members with the National Health Service who had a history of allergies, and both are recovering. Authorities have not specified what their reactions were.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿