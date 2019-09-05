The story appears on
Page A11
September 5, 2019
Amazon fined 4m euros for unfair market practise
A French court has fined the US retailing giant Amazon 4 million euros (US$4.4 million) over terms of use deemed unfair for companies using its online marketplace to sell their goods.
“It’s a record fine” for a suit involving abusive commercial clauses, said Loic Tanguy, a director at the DGCCRF, France’s consumer and anti-fraud watchdog.
The agency filed its lawsuit in 2017 after an investigation into third-party vendor platforms found several clauses unfair to the 10,000 small and midsize French companies selling on Amazon.
They gave Amazon the power to modify contracts at a moment’s notice, demand shorter delivery times or block deliveries while demanding additional corporate information from vendors.
Tanguy said that Amazon was the only online vendor who refused to modify its terms of use after the investigation.
Despite the obvious advantages for companies using Amazon, Tanguy said, the “asymmetrical balance of power” must not force vendors to accept unfair terms of use.
In its ruling, the court found the contested clauses “manifestly unbalanced” and ordered Amazon to change them within six months.
It said Amazon’s market generated around 60 percent of the company’s five billion euros of Amazon’s total French sales.
“The court ruled on a limited number of clauses, most of which were already updated earlier this year,” Amazon France said.
