American tourist kidnapped in Uganda is freed

An American tourist and her guide abducted in Uganda last week were released after a “negotiated settlement” was reached with the kidnappers, the firm that had organized her safari said yesterday.

Amid fears the incident could deter tourists from visiting the East African country, US President Donald Trump called on Twitter for the kidnappers to be found.

Ugandan authorities said on Sunday that Kimberley Sue Endecott, 35, and her driver, Jean Paul, had been rescued unharmed after being seized by gunmen in Queen Elizabeth National Park, near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, on April 2. The kidnappers later demanded a ransom of US$500,000 for Endecott’s release.

The acknowledgement of some negotiations with the captors follows reports in several local media outlets, including state-owned daily New Vision, that a ransom was paid.

“A negotiated settlement was arranged with the assistance of the American government,” said a spokesman for the tour firm, Wild Frontiers Safaris Uganda. “I don't have details.”

New Vision reported yesterday, citing undisclosed sources, that a ransom of US$30,000 had been paid.

The US Embassy in Uganda did not return calls for a comment. Uganda Police spokeswoman Polly Namaye said she could not confirm whether a ransom had been paid.

It remains unclear who was responsible for the abduction which took place in an area once roamed by fighters belonging to the Allied Democratic Forces, an anti-Kampala rebel group that is now mostly dormant.