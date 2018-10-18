America’s most famous pimp, 72, dies in brothel

Home » World

America’s most famous pimp partied for days with porn stars, political pals and others to celebrate his 72nd birthday, but the revelry ended when Dennis Hof was found dead in one of his Nevada brothels.

Hof, a Donald Trump-style Republican who won a GOP primary for a seat in the state legislature this year, spent his last nights in a series of celebrations across Nevada that drew notables from politics and the sex industry — two worlds he managed to bridge.

His final party Monday night at the Pahrump Nugget hotel-casino, about an hour’s drive outside Las Vegas, included aging porn star Ron Jeremy, tax-cut activist Grover Norquist, one-time “Hollywood Madam” Heidi Fleiss and ex-Arizona sheriff and politician Joe Arpaio.

“Boy, that’s shocking,” Arpaio, the former six-term sheriff of metropolitan Phoenix, said of Hof’s death. He said Hof was in good spirits when Arpaio left the party around 10pm.

Hof didn’t drink, smoke or use drugs, Hof’s campaign consultant Chuck Muth said. Despite the rigorous schedule, Hof seemed in a “perfect mood” and in “perfect health” at the parties.

“He was sitting on a stool talking with people when I left about 10,” said Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly, who guessed more than 100 people attended the Pahrump event. “I guess that’s partying at 72.”

Jeremy, who also attended the Pahrump Nugget party, said he and Dasha Dare, a prostitute from one of Hof’s brothels, found the pimp’s body Tuesday morning in Hof’s residence at his Love Ranch brothel. Dare, who Jeremy said spent part of the evening with Hof, did not immediately respond to e-mail and Twitter messages.

Sheriff’s deputies were summoned and Hof was pronounced dead, said Wehrly, who also serves as county coroner.

Wehrly said there was no preliminary indication of foul play but her office was investigating and an autopsy was scheduled by the Clark County coroner in Las Vegas. The results could take six weeks.