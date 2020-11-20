The story appears on
November 20, 2020
And another COVID-19 shot is showing good results
AstraZeneca and Oxford University’s potential COVID-19 vaccine produced a strong immune response in older adults, data published yesterday showed, with researchers expecting to release late-stage trial results by Christmas.
The data, reported in part last month but published in full in The Lancet medical journal yesterday, suggest that those aged over 70, who are at higher risk of serious illness and death from COVID-19, could build robust immunity.
“The robust antibody and T-cell responses seen in older people in our study are encouraging,” said Maheshi Ramasamy, a consultant and co-lead investigator at the Oxford Vaccine Group. “We hope that this means our vaccine will help to protect some of the most vulnerable people in society, but further research will be needed before we can be sure.”
Late-stage, or Phase III vaccine trials are ongoing to confirm the findings, researchers said, and to test whether the vaccine protects against infection with SARS-CoV-2 in a broader range of people, including people with underlying health conditions.
Results of those trials should definitely be known by Christmas, the Oxford Vaccine Group’s director Andrew Pollard said.
