Anger over ‘English only’ rule by Duke Prof
A PROFESSOR at Duke University in the United States has stepped down as a program head after telling students to speak only English in faculty buildings.
Megan Neely, assistant professor of biostatistics at the North Carolina university, sent an email to students on Friday saying she had received complaints from two faculty members about graduate students speaking Chinese “VERY LOUDLY” in student lounge and study areas.
“I encourage you to commit to using English 100% of the time when you are in Hock or any other professional setting,” Neely said. Her email was distributed widely on social media.
Neely stepped down on Saturday as director of graduate studies for the university’s Master of Biostatistics Program but will continue her faculty teaching, Duke said in a statement on Monday.
Mary Klotman, dean of Duke University School of Medicine, apologized to students.
“There is absolutely no restriction or limitation on the language you use to converse and communicate with each other,” she said.
In her email, Neely said the two faculty members wanted to identify the students who had been speaking in Chinese so they could “remember them” if they ever interviewed for an internship or asked to work with them for a master’s project.
“To international students, PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE keep these unintended consequences in mind when you choose to speak in Chinese in the building,” she added.
