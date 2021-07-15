The story appears on
July 15, 2021
Another 160 kids’ graves in Canada
The western Canadian Penelakut Tribe says it has found more than 160 unmarked graves near the site of a former indigenous boarding school, Canada’s fourth discovery of this kind in recent weeks.
In the last month, discoveries of more than 1,000 graves have prompted a nationwide reckoning over Canada’s policies of forced assimilation.
“We are at another point in time where we must face the trauma because of these acts of genocide,” said Penelakut Tribe Chief Joan Brown in a July 8 statement confirming “160+ undocumented and unmarked graves” newly uncovered on the British Columbia reservation.
“It’s the tip of the iceberg,” said Bob Chamberlin, former vice president of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs. He estimates dozens of other unmarked graves have not yet been found.
“My heart breaks for the Penelakut Tribe and for all the indigenous communities,” said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
