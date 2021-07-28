The story appears on
July 28, 2021
Another 57 drown off Libya coast
The deaths of 57 migrants off the Libyan coast brings the number of lives lost on the central Mediterranean crossing route this year to around 970, the United Nations said yesterday.
At least 57 migrants drowned after their boat sank off Libya, said the UN’s International Organization for Migration — the latest tragedy on the dangerous Mediterranean Sea crossing to Europe.
Among those missing are at least 20 women and two toddlers, the IOM told reporters in Geneva.
The ship left the Libyan port of Khoms, 120 kilometers east of Tripoli on Sunday, before it ran into trouble, took on water and sank.
“Local fishermen and the Libyan coast guard rescued 18 people,” said IOM spokesman Paul Dillon. “Survivors told our staff who regularly respond to these heart-wrenching scenes that at least 57 are missing.
“Our staff in Libya provided emergency medical assistance, food, water and comfort to the survivors, who are from Nigeria, Ghana and The Gambia.”
