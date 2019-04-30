The story appears on
Page A10
April 30, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Another US shooting
A GUNMAN fired indiscriminately into a crowd that had gathered for Sunday afternoon cookouts along a west Baltimore street in the United States, killing a man and wounding seven other people, authorities and reports said. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison called it “a very tragic, very cowardly shooting.” Speaking at the scene afterward, Harrison said the shooting appeared “extremely targeted,” but he didn’t provide a possible motive.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.