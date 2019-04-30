Advanced Search

April 30, 2019

Another US shooting

Source: AP | 00:00 UTC+8 April 30, 2019 | Print Edition

A GUNMAN fired indiscriminately into a crowd that had gathered for Sunday afternoon cookouts along a west Baltimore street in the United States, killing a man and wounding seven other people, authorities and reports said. Police Commissioner Michael Harrison called it “a very tragic, very cowardly shooting.” Speaking at the scene afterward, Harrison said the shooting appeared “extremely targeted,” but he didn’t provide a possible motive.

