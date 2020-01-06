Anti-terrorist police inquiry into Nathan C

Home » World

French anti-terrorist investigators said on Saturday they have taken over the probe into an attack by a knife-wielding man who killed one person walking with his wife in a park south of Paris before being shot dead by police.

Police said the man, identified as 22-year-old Nathan C, attacked several people around lunchtime on Friday in the suburb of Villejuif and they initially treated the incident as a criminal not terrorist incident.

But in a statement, the French national anti-terrorist investigation body said that while Nathan C was known to have had psychiatric problems, worrying evidence had also emerged about his conversion to Islam and radicalisation.

Additionally, they “showed a murderous path, thought out and chosen, of such a nature as to gravely disturb public order by intimidation or terror,” it said.

Earlier a local magistrate told a press conference that Nathan C had shouted the Muslim invocation “Allahu Akbar” (God is Greatest) during the attack.

Nathan C converted to Islam in mid-2017 and is believed to have suffered serious psychiatric problems since he was a child, with several spells in hospital.

In June, he stopped treatment.

Police found literature characterised as Salafist in a bag after the attack, Philippe Bugeaud of the Paris investigative police told the press conference.

There was also a letter “with phrases fairly typical of a Muslim man who self-flagellates and who knows that he may be about to take the plunge.”

Nathan C’s apartment in Paris also bore “every sign that it was going to be no longer lived in,” magistrate Laure Beccuau said.