August 15, 2019
Arrest over blast
Police in Denmark say a 22-year-old Swedish man has been arrested and an international arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old man, also from Sweden, in connection with an early morning explosion that damaged the headquarters of the Danish Tax Agency, slightly injuring a bystander. Copenhagen Police Chief Inspector Joergen Bergen Skov say the arrest has been made on Tuesday by Swedish police.
