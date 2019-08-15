Advanced Search

August 15, 2019

Arrest over blast

Source: AP | 00:00 UTC+8 August 15, 2019 | Print Edition

Police in Denmark say a 22-year-old Swedish man has been arrested and an international arrest warrant has been issued for 23-year-old man, also from Sweden, in connection with an early morning explosion that damaged the headquarters of the Danish Tax Agency, slightly injuring a bystander. Copenhagen Police Chief Inspector Joergen Bergen Skov say the arrest has been made on Tuesday by Swedish police.

