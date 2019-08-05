Assad’s wife better

Home » World

The wife of Syria’s president says that a year after being diagnosed with breast cancer she is now “completely” free of the disease. Asma Assad, born in 1975, has gone public with her diagnosis — a rare declaration in the Arab world, where prominent figures often conceal their ailments. Assad appeared at a military hospital, at times with husband Bashar Assad by her side. She continued her public activities, appearing with covered hair. In a state TV interview aired late Saturday, Assad sported short blond hair and flashed a wide smile.