Asylum-seeker jailed

Home » World

A German court has convicted a rejected Iraqi asylum-seeker of raping and murdering a 14-year-old local girl and sentenced him to life in prison. Ali Bashar’s conviction by the Wiesbaden state court yesterday followed a four-month trial. The 22-year-old Bashar was convicted of assaulting and murdering Susanna Feldman in Wiesbaden in May 2018. Bashar and his family abruptly left a home for asylum applicants in Germany after the killing, and he was later extradited from Iraq.