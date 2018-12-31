At least 22 killed as storm hits Philippines

Home » World

At least 22 people died from a storm that swept through the central Philippine islands at the weekend, authorities said yesterday, with rescue operations under way in flood-inundated communities.

The death toll rose from four a day after the storm brought heavy rain to the Bicol and Eastern Visayas regions, causing massive flooding and landslides, the government’s office of civil defense said.

Many of the deaths were due to landslides and drowning.

Floods have yet to recede even as the weather disturbance known locally as “Usman” weakened into a low pressure area.

“Most of the (affected) areas are underwater. We are sending troops and rubber boats to rescue families. In some areas the floods have reached the roofs of homes,” said Claudio Yucot, head of the Bicol region’s office of civil defense.

More than 22,000 people fled their homes ahead of the storm, which destroyed rice and corn crops and left some roads and bridges inaccessible, according to regional disaster officials.