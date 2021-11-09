Auckland’s long lockdown may end this month

Home » World

The lockdown of New Zealand’s largest city is likely to end later this month, with some coronavirus restrictions eased from today, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

Auckland has been in lockdown for almost three months after an outbreak of the Delta variant. The outbreak has grown to more than 4,500 cases with about 150 new infections reported each day over the past week.

Ardern said yesterday the city’s improving vaccination rate among people age 12 and older meant it could continue cutting back on restrictions.

“Auckland hit 90 percent first dose and 80 percent second dose (vaccinations) over the weekend, and it’s now a matter of weeks away from 90 percent double-dose,” Ardern said.

“And so while we’re getting those rates higher still, we are easing into our reopening.”

From today, retail stores and malls can reopen, along with libraries, museums and zoos.

Outdoor gatherings will be increased from a maximum of 10 people to 25.

Other facilities such as gyms and movie theaters will remain shut, and many Aucklanders will continue working from home.