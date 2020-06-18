Advanced Search

June 18, 2020

Aunt Jemima name, logo to be changed

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 June 18, 2020 | Print Edition

PepsiCo Inc will change the name and brand image of its Aunt Jemima pancake mix and syrup, it said yesterday, dropping a mascot criticized for a racist history.

The logo of the more than 130-year-old brand features an African American woman named after a character from 19th century minstrel shows. The offensive caricature is rooted in a stereotype of a friendly black woman working as a servant or a nanny for a white family.

The brand has faced social media backlash and calls for a boycott in recent days, amid widespread protests over racism in the United States after the death of George Floyd, a black man, in police custody in Minneapolis.

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer, Quaker Foods North America, said in a statement.

A new name and logo were not announced, though Quaker said packages without the Aunt Jemima image will start appearing in the fourth quarter of this year.

