Aussie news agency calling it quits after 85 years

National news agency Australian Associated Press yesterday announced it is closing after 85 years, blaming a decline in subscribers and free distribution of news content on digital platforms.

“The saddest day. AAP closes after 85 years of excellence in journalism,” said Editor-in-Chief Tony Gillies. “The AAP family will be sorely missed.”

The agency and almost 200 journalists will stop operations by the end of June. Its Pagemasters editorial production service will close at the end of August.

“The unprecedented impact of the digital platforms that take other people’s content and distribute it for free has led to too many companies choosing to no longer use AAP’s professional service,” the company said in a statement. “We have reached the point where it is no longer viable to continue.”

Sydney-based AAP is renowned for its fair and impartial reporting as well as its extraordinary reach across Australia.

The Australian Parliament applauded AAP for its contributions an hour after its demise was made public.

“When you have such an important institution like AAP coming to an end, that is a matter of real concern,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said to journalists sitting in the press gallery at federal parliament.

Members of the opposition party held up signs emblazoned with “Thanks AAP” while their party leader read out the names of the Canberra team.

“You will leave a massive void,” opposition leader Anthony Albanese said.

AAP Chairman Campbell Reid said the organization has been “journalism’s first responder” for generations.

“It is a great loss that professional and researched information provided by AAP is being substituted with the un-researched and often inaccurate information that masquerades as real news on digital platforms,” said Reid.

AAP’s nationwide news coverage, with bureaus in every state and territory, is complemented by alliances with major international news agencies.

The news organization began in 1935 by newspaper publisher Keith Murdoch, father of News Corp founder Rupert Murdoch.

It is owned by Australian news organizations News Corp Australia, Nine Entertainment, Seven West Media and Australian Community Media.

“We are obviously devastated by the news,” said AAP Canberra Bureau Chief Paul Osborne.

“But we are proud of AAP’s achievements over 85 years and know that everyone who worked on the wire gave it their all.”