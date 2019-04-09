Australia launches measles campaign

Home » World

Australia yesterday launched a major education campaign to encourage its residents, particularly those traveling overseas, to get vaccinated against measles as a sudden spike in cases amid a global resurgence causes alarm.

Measles — an airborne infection causing fever, coughing and rashes that can be deadly in rare cases — was declared officially eliminated from Australia by the World Health Organization in 2014. In developed nations, however, the growing anti-vaccine movement has seen a re-emergence of the disease.

The announcement by Health Minister Greg Hunt came as a spate of cases hit Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, with the latest infection alert on Sunday involving two people who holidayed in the Philippines. Hunt said there were 83 measles cases so far this year, compared to 103 for all of last year and 81 for 2017.

Promotional materials were being developed by the Australian Academy of Science to raise awareness, Hunt said. Some 93.5 percent of 2-year-olds in Australia have received two doses of measles vaccine.