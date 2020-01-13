Advanced Search

January 13, 2020

Australian firefighter dies in blaze

Source: AFP | 00:05 UTC+8 January 13, 2020 | Print Edition

An Australian firefighter has become the latest victim of the monthslong bushfire crisis, with authorities saying yesterday that the 60-year-old man died fighting a blaze in the country’s south.

Chris Hardman, chief fire officer at Forest Fire Management Victoria, said a firefighter from Parks Victoria was “involved in an incident while working on a fire in the Omeo area resulting in a fatality.” It is believed he was struck by a tree.

The death raised the toll from Australia’s bushfires to at least 27, even as firefighters took advantage of cooler conditions to conduct backburning and strengthen containment lines.

Also yesterday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government would consider opening a commission of inquiry into the blazes, amid criticism of his handling of the crisis. “I think that is what would be necessary and I will be taking a proposal through Cabinet to that end,” he told public broadcaster ABC.

