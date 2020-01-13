The story appears on
Page A11
January 13, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Australian firefighter dies in blaze
An Australian firefighter has become the latest victim of the monthslong bushfire crisis, with authorities saying yesterday that the 60-year-old man died fighting a blaze in the country’s south.
Chris Hardman, chief fire officer at Forest Fire Management Victoria, said a firefighter from Parks Victoria was “involved in an incident while working on a fire in the Omeo area resulting in a fatality.” It is believed he was struck by a tree.
The death raised the toll from Australia’s bushfires to at least 27, even as firefighters took advantage of cooler conditions to conduct backburning and strengthen containment lines.
Also yesterday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his government would consider opening a commission of inquiry into the blazes, amid criticism of his handling of the crisis. “I think that is what would be necessary and I will be taking a proposal through Cabinet to that end,” he told public broadcaster ABC.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.