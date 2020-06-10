Bail raised to US$1.25m for former cop

Home » World

BAIL for the white former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering African American George Floyd, whose death ignited two weeks of protests, was raised by US$250,000 to US$1.25 million at a hearing on Monday.

Former officer Derek Chauvin, 44, has been charged with second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s May 25 death in Minneapolis by kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Chauvin made his first court appearance by video link from Minnesota state prison. He was handcuffed in an orange jumpsuit and sitting at a small table, the Minnesota-based Star Tribune said after the hearing. Access was limited to a small group of reporters.

Chauvin answered questions matter-of-factly in the procedural hearing, which did not require him to submit a plea.

Minnesota Assistant Attorney General Matthew Frank argued that the “severity of the charges” as well as the strength of public opinion against Chauvin made it more likely that Chauvin would flee if set free, the Star Tribune reported.

Chauvin’s bail was raised to US$1.25 million from US$1 million without conditions, and to US$1 million from US$750,000 with conditions, according to a conditional release order signed by Hennepin County District Judge Jeannice Reding.

The conditions include prohibitions against leaving the state, working in law enforcement and contact with Floyd’s family. Chauvin would also have to surrender any licenses or permits for firearms to qualify for the lower bail amount, the order said.

Chauvin and his attorney did not object to the bail conditions, the Star Tribune reported.

Reding sat a June 29 date for the next hearing in the case.

Three other Minneapolis officers who were with Chauvin when Floyd was arrested have been charged with aiding and abetting the murder and are still being held in a local jail.

All four were fired the day after Floyd’s death.