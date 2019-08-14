The story appears on
August 14, 2019
Beef is banned
Students at London’s Goldsmiths will no longer be munching on canteen staples such as burgers and chilli after the prestigious university announced it would ban all beef products to fight climate change. Professor Frances Corner, the new head of Goldsmiths, said that she was taking the drastic action to pull beef from campus cafes and shops from next month because “declaring a climate emergency cannot be empty words.” Goldsmiths hopes to become carbon neutral by 2025 and is not the first university to alter menus to reduce emissions. Cambridge University banned beef and lamb in 2016.
