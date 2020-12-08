The story appears on
December 8, 2020
Biden picks Latino as health secretary
US President-elect Joe Biden has picked California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be his health secretary, putting a defender of the Affordable Care Act in a leading role to oversee his administration’s coronavirus response.
Biden also picked a Harvard infectious disease expert Dr Rochelle Walensky to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If confirmed, Becerra, 62, will be the first Latino to head the Department of Health and Human Services, a US$1-trillion agency that covers drugs and vaccines, leading-edge research and health insurance.
