The story appears on
Page A11
December 30, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Big Ben to sound again for New Year
Britain’s Big Ben bell in parliament’s landmark clock tower will ring at midnight on New Year’s Eve, marking the start of a year for the first time since its new face was revealed from under scaffolding halfway through restoration work.
The 96-meter-tall Elizabeth Tower, one of the most photographed buildings in Britain, has been enveloped in scaffolding for the last two years as the four clock dials are reglazed, ironwork repainted and intricately carved stonework cleaned and repaired.
In March, part of the scaffolding was removed, showing that the clock’s once black numerals and hands have been repainted blue, in line with what scientists say was its original color.
Since restoration began in 2017, Big Ben has been largely silenced, sounding only for important events. It last tolled on Remembrance Day on November 11.
The bell will be tested several times in the run-up to New Year’s Eve.
The restoration of the entire Elizabeth Tower, worth about 61 million pounds (US$80 million), will see it repaired and redecorated, including bringing colors back to the original design.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.