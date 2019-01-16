Bird takes flight from Singapore to London

Home » World

A BIRD caused a flap on a Singapore to London flight after it suddenly appeared in the plane’s business class section 12 hours into the journey, an airline said yesterday.

A video circulating on social media showed the bird perched on top of a headrest, about two hours before the flight was due to arrive in the British capital.

An initial attempt by a member of cabin crew on the Singapore Airlines flight to catch the bird failed — prompting some of the passengers to join the hunt.

“It was subsequently caught by cabin crew with the assistance of some of the passengers on board and handed over to authorities in charge of animal quarantine upon the aircraft’s arrival in London,” the airline said in a statement.

It did not say how the stowaway was able to sneak on to Flight SQ322 on January 7.

But the animal — reported to be a myna, a dark brown bird native to south Asia — made the trip without paying the hefty price tag. According to airlines’ website, a return flight to London from Singapore in business class costs around US$4,400.