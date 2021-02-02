Advanced Search

February 2, 2021

Black girl, 9, attacked by US cops

Source: AFP | 00:00 UTC+8 February 2, 2021 | Print Edition

A 9-YEAR-OLD black girl was handcuffed and pepper-sprayed by police in the US city of Rochester, footage released on Sunday showed, sparking new outrage over excesses committed by the country’s law enforcement.

Deputy Police Chief Andre Anderson said on Sunday the girl who has not been named had been suffering a serious mental health emergency, reportedly threatening to take her own life and that of her mother.

Officers called to the scene on Friday responded by handcuffing her, before trying to force her into a car and pepper-spraying her when she resisted.

Footage of police violence against African-Americans, including the May killing of George Floyd, sparked a summer of protests across the US against racial injustice and police brutality last year.

Rochester police on Saturday claimed they were “required” to use handcuffs and the irritant against the 9-year-old girl for her own safety.

Mayor Lovely Warren condemned their use of force against a child and pledged a full review of the city’s law enforcement procedures.

