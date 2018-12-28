Blast outside Athens church injures 2

Home » World

An explosive device wounded a police officer and a civilian when it detonated outside a church in central Athens early yesterday, shortly before liturgy was due to start and without warning, police said.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack outside the St Dionysios Greek Orthodox church in the wealthy Kolonaki quarter which borders on Exarchia, a district where clashes between police and anarchists are common.

The blast occurred around 7am local time, just before the church was due to open to the public for a service at 7:30am.

The police officer and a second person — identified by state TV as the church caretaker — were taken to hospital and police cordoned off the area. Their injuries were not life threatening, officials said.

Witnesses cited by state television suggested the caretaker called police after finding the package. There was no warning call that the device would go off. Police were checking footage from surveillance cameras in the area.

“The blast was not powerful, the officer was injured in the face and hands,” an unidentified police official said.

Police found remnants of a timing device at the site of the blast but it was unclear if it was remote-controlled.

Small-scale attacks on businesses, state buildings, police and politicians are not uncommon in Greece, which has a long history of political violence.