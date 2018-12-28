The story appears on
Page A8
December 28, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Blast outside Athens church injures 2
An explosive device wounded a police officer and a civilian when it detonated outside a church in central Athens early yesterday, shortly before liturgy was due to start and without warning, police said.
There was no claim of responsibility for the attack outside the St Dionysios Greek Orthodox church in the wealthy Kolonaki quarter which borders on Exarchia, a district where clashes between police and anarchists are common.
The blast occurred around 7am local time, just before the church was due to open to the public for a service at 7:30am.
The police officer and a second person — identified by state TV as the church caretaker — were taken to hospital and police cordoned off the area. Their injuries were not life threatening, officials said.
Witnesses cited by state television suggested the caretaker called police after finding the package. There was no warning call that the device would go off. Police were checking footage from surveillance cameras in the area.
“The blast was not powerful, the officer was injured in the face and hands,” an unidentified police official said.
Police found remnants of a timing device at the site of the blast but it was unclear if it was remote-controlled.
Small-scale attacks on businesses, state buildings, police and politicians are not uncommon in Greece, which has a long history of political violence.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.