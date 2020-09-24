Bomb scare closes down Eiffel Tower

Home » World

Paris police yesterday briefly evacuated the Eiffel Tower and blockaded the surrounding area after a phone-in bomb threat.

All tourists inside the monument were evacuated after an anonymous caller phoned police yesterday morning and said a bomb had been placed inside the tower, according to an official with the tower’s management company.

Police blocked the streets below the tower and the bridge on the Seine River, but started lifting the barricades about two hours later.

An officer said police found no signs of the threatened bomb.

Some tourists were still walking in the area during the scare, including a group speaking Russian and carrying a bottle of Champagne.