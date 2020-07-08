The story appears on
Page A13
July 8, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Brazil’s president tests positive for COVID-19
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after months of downplaying the virus’ severity.
Bolsonaro confirmed the test results yesterday while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in the capital Brasilia.
“I’m well, normal. I even want to take a walk around here, but I can’t due to medical recommendation.”
The president has often appeared in public to shake hands with supporters and mingle with crowds, at times without a mask. He has said that his history as an athlete would protect him from the virus, and that it would be nothing more than a “little flu” were he to contract it.
He has also repeatedly said that there is no way to prevent 70 percent of the population falling ill with COVID-19, and that local authorities’ measures to shut down economic activity would ultimately cause more hardship than allowing the virus to run its course.
Cities and states last month began lifting restrictions imposed to control the spread of the virus, as their statistical curves of deaths began to decline along with the occupation rate of its intensive care units.
Brazil, the world’s sixth most populous nation, is the second worst-hit country by the pandemic after the United States.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.