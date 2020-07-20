Advanced Search

July 20, 2020

Britain suspends death toll announcements

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 July 20, 2020

Britain said on Saturday it was pausing its daily update of the death toll from the coronavirus after the government ordered a review into the calculation of the data over concerns the toll might have been exaggerated.

Academics have said the way that Public Health England, the government agency responsible for managing infectious disease outbreaks, calculates the figures in England means they may be distorted compared to other parts of the United Kingdom.

“Currently the daily deaths measure counts all people who have tested positive for coronavirus and since died, with no cut-off between time of testing and date of death,” a message on the government’s website said. “There have been claims that the lack of cut-off may distort the current daily deaths number.”

