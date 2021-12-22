The story appears on
Page A12
December 22, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
British Queen changes her Christmas plan
Queen Elizabeth II has decided to break with tradition and celebrate Christmas at Windsor Castle rather than at her Sandringham estate, British media reported on Monday.
The decision comes as Britain is gripped by rising numbers of cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, and the possible introduction of new restrictions.
Britain’s domestic Press Association news agency quoted an unnamed royal source as saying the decision “was a personal one taken after careful consideration.”
The 95-year-old monarch will see family at the historic castle west of London over Christmas and “sensible precautions and all appropriate guidelines will be followed,” it said.
The Queen has been forced to limit her official duties after an overnight hospital stay in October that prompted medics to advise her to rest.
Last week, she canceled her traditional pre-Christmas family lunch for the second year in succession because of the risk of the spread of the virus.
Last year, strict rules on household mixing indoors and social distancing were in place, preventing her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as cousins from meeting.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.