British royals Will and Kate headed for Pakistan

Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate will visit Pakistan later this year on the first royal trip to the country in more than a decade, Kensington Palace announced yesterday.

Pakistan has battled homegrown militants for more than a decade, with tens of thousands of people killed, but the security situation has stabilized recently after crackdowns on insurgents.

The royal couple’s visit, requested by the Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office, shows London’s renewed interest in the country.

“Further details (of the visit) will be advised in due course,” Kensington Palace tweeted.

Many Western countries continue to have travel warnings in place, warning their citizens about kidnappings and bomb attacks, particularly near the restive Afghan border.

Pakistan welcomed the royal visit.

“Government and the people of Pakistan warmly welcome the announcement of the Royal visit,” tweeted Nafees Zakaria, Pakistan’s envoy to Britain.

“People of Pakistan cherish & fondly recall visits of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II to Pakistan during 1961 and 1997.

“Upcoming Royal visit reflects the importance UK attaches to Pakistan. Both countries enjoy historical links and wish to strengthen them further.”

The visit comes 13 years after Charles and Camilla — the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwell — toured the country in 2006.

But Pakistan still vividly remembers the late Princess Diana’s visit in 1996. She traveled to Islamabad, scenic northern areas and Lahore.