Bus bomb blast
A magnetic bomb blew up a bus carrying government employees in the Afghan capital yesterday, killing at least five people and wounding 10.
The explosion, the latest in a series of bomb blasts to hit Kabul in recent days, came with the city under tight security ahead of this week’s Eid-ul Fitr holiday ending the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said the bus was carrying employees of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission when the bomb exploded.
