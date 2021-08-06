Bushfire destroys Californian village

Home » World

A HUGE fire has torn through a northern California town. Downtown Greenville, a small community in the north of the state, was engulfed by flames after strong winds.

“I’d say the majority of downtown Greenville is completely destroyed,” tweeted wildfire photographer Stuart Palley, sharing images of the devastation.

“My heart is broken for this beautiful little town.”

Authorities had earlier issued alerts to residents still in Greenville and Chester, as winds of up to 35 mph fanned the flames of the Dixie fire, the largest blaze in the state — which has grown so big that it generates its own weather system.

“Firefighters are fighting for the town of Greenville,” US Forest Service spokeswoman Pandora Valle told the San Fransisco Chronicle.

The fire hit the town of around 800 people about 4pm, according to Jake Cagle, incident management team operations section chief.

In a video late on Wednesday, he said that firefighters were struggling with those not obeying evacuation orders, leading to them having to divert time and resources to rescue people in the path of the flames.

“It’s just intense fire behavior, and it’s not what we’re used to,” he said.

The Dixie Fire has been burning for three weeks and spread to over 1,108 square kilometers, devasting huge swathes of Butte and Plumas counties.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Department issued an evacuation order late on Tuesday for the 2,000 or so residents of Chester to flee the area.

“If you remained you should evacuate to the EAST, IMMEDIATELY!” the sheriff’s department said.