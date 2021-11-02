COVID-19 death toll now at 5 million

Home » World

THE global COVID-19 death toll reached the 5-million milestone yesterday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The United States remains the worst-hit country with about 46 million cases and about 746,000 deaths, accounting for more than 18 percent of the global caseload and nearly 15 percent of the global death toll.

Brazil recorded the world’s second highest death toll, at about 608,000, followed by India with about 458,000 deaths.

Countries with over 130,000 fatalities also include Mexico, Russia, Peru, Britain and Italy, according to the university.

Global COVID-19 deaths topped 1 million on September 28, 2020, hit 2 million on January 15, 2021, exceeded 3 million on April 17, and crossed 4 million on July 7.