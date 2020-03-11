Canada may ban conversion therapy soon

Home » World

The Canadian government yesterday announced a bill to ban so-called “conversion therapy,” which changes the sexual orientation of young LGBTQ people.

The bill would create five new offenses in the Canadian criminal code, such as subjecting a minor to the practice, either in Canada or abroad.

Adults would also be prohibited from undergoing conversion therapy against his or her will, and no one would be allowed to profit from or advertise it.

If the bill passes, Canada’s laws on conversion therapy would become some of the “most progressive and comprehensive in the world,” David Lametti, the minister of justice, said while presenting the bill to parliament.

Two adults who were forced to undergo conversion therapy as children testified about their experiences.

“I’m a survivor of conversion therapy,” said Erika, a trans woman. “My body is a prison because of what my conversion therapist did to me, and I live with that every day.”

Parliament is all but assured to adopt the bill, despite Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government status as the minority party in the House of Commons. The left-wing New Democratic Party has already announced its support for the bill, which states that conversion therapy causes harm not only to the victims but also to society, particularly because the practice is founded on and helps spread myths and stereotypes about sexual orientation and gender identity.