January 3, 2020
Canadian MPs battle Pokemon
At least three military police officers were ordered to play Pokemon Go on bases across Canada, after players invaded the facilities in a quest to catch them all.
The interlopers were not foreign agents but fans of the wildly popular Pokemon Go app — launched in 2016 — trying to capture as many of the game’s virtual characters as possible and even wandering into restricted army areas.
A surge in the number of suspects being apprehended in the summer after the game’s release puzzled the army, according to internal documents obtained by CBC Television.
“Plse advise the Commissionaires that apparently Fort Frontenac is both a PokeGym and a PokeStop,” Major Jeff Monaghan from Canadian Forces Base Kingston wrote. “I will be completely honest in that I have no idea what that is.”
At least three MPs at different bases were assigned to wander around army facilities with phones and notebooks to search for virtual Pokemon infrastructure and characters.
