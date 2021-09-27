Canary Islands flights are still grounded by eruption

Home » World

The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma reopened yesterday but flights remained canceled as the volcano continued to spew lava and emit ash clouds over the surrounding area a week after it erupted.

Drone footage showed a rapid river of red hot lava flowing down the slopes of the crater, passing close to homes, and swathes of land and buildings engulfed by a black mass of slower-moving, older lava.

Spain’s airport operator Aena said the airport had reopened after teams cleared ash off the runway.

But Binter, the Canary Island airline saying it will keep flights canceled yesterday.

“The ash cloud originating from the volcanic eruption makes it necessary to maintain the temporary stoppage of flights to La Palma ... The flights scheduled for today have been canceled,” it said in a statement. “The stoppage will continue until conditions improve and allow flying, guaranteeing safety.”

Spanish media reported all flights would remain canceled.

The Cumbre Vieja volcano, which began erupting last Sunday, entered a new explosive phase on Friday. The national Geographical and Mining Institute said on Saturday its drones had shown the volcano’s cone had broken.

The eruption has destroyed hundreds of houses and forced the evacuation of nearly 6,000 people since September 19.

“La Palma airport is back in operation. After progress in ash cleaning work, it can now be reopened,” Aena tweeted.

Travelers had been faced with canceled flights on Saturday, and many had joined long queues at the port in the hope of getting a boat off the island.

Ferry operator Fred Olsen Express said it would add an extra round trip between La Palma and Tenerife from today.