Cannabis in Canberra

Home » World

Australia’s capital city of Canberra will become the country’s first to legalize the possession, use and cultivation of small amounts of cannabis following a vote yesterday.

Lawmakers in the Australian Capital Territory passed a bill allowing people aged 18 or over to possess up to 50 grams per person of cannabis and a maximum of four plants per household for personal consumption. That makes the ACT the first among Australia’s six states and two main territories to legalize cannabis for personal use. It is set to come into effect from January 31. Cannabis remains a prohibited substance under Australia’s federal law.