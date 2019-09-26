The story appears on
Page A11
September 26, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Cannabis in Canberra
Australia’s capital city of Canberra will become the country’s first to legalize the possession, use and cultivation of small amounts of cannabis following a vote yesterday.
Lawmakers in the Australian Capital Territory passed a bill allowing people aged 18 or over to possess up to 50 grams per person of cannabis and a maximum of four plants per household for personal consumption. That makes the ACT the first among Australia’s six states and two main territories to legalize cannabis for personal use. It is set to come into effect from January 31. Cannabis remains a prohibited substance under Australia’s federal law.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.