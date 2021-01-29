The story appears on
January 29, 2021
Cannes delays, hoping for live festival
The Cannes Film Festival, canceled altogether last year by the pandemic, is postponing this year’s event from May to July in hopes of having an in-person festival.
Cannes organizers announced on Wednesday that this year’s festival will now take place July 6-17, about two months after its typical period.
The French Riviera festival, which had run for nearly 75 years with few interruptions, is currently hoping the virus recedes enough by that time.
Cannes last year first looked at a postponement its 73rd festival to June or July before ultimately canceling altogether.
The festival still went ahead with a selection announcement to celebrate the films it had planned to include in its prestigious lineup.
This year, organizers are intent on having a festival, one way or another.
If Cannes were to go forward with attendees in theaters in July, it would be the first major film festival to do so since the Venice Film Festival mounted a festival in September, with masked moviegoers and social distancing on red carpets.
