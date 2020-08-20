Captain in Mauritius oil spill disaster under arrest

Home » World

Mauritian authorities on Tuesday arrested the Indian captain of a Japanese-owned ship wrecked off the island nation’s coast, spewing tons of oil into pristine waters, police said.

The MV Wakashio bulk carrier ran aground on a coral reef on July 25 and began leaking oil more than a week later, spilling more than 1,000 tons into waters popular among honeymooners and tourists.

Officials have yet to say why the ship, en route from Singapore to Brazil, had come so close to the island, which is now reeling from ecological disaster.

“We arrested the captain and his second-in command today. They were taken to court on a provisionary charge. The investigation continues from tomorrow with the interrogation of other crew members,” said Inspector Shiva Coothen.

The captain and his Sri Lankan deputy were charged under the piracy and maritime violence act and will reappear in court on August 25.

Salvage crews managed to pump some 3,000 tons of fuel off the bulk carrier before it split in two on Sunday, preventing a much larger environmental catastrophe. On Tuesday they began towing the larger of the two pieces of the Wakashio out into the open ocean where it is to be sunk. The part containing the engine room remains wedged on the coral reef.

“We are engaged in a delicate operation,” maritime operations director Alain Donat said. “We want to take advantage of high tide to pull it little by little. This part of the boat is 225 meters long and 50 meters wide.”