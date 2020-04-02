Captain of US carrier appeals for virus help

Home » World

THE captain of the US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt told the Pentagon that coronavirus is spreading uncontrollably through his ship and called for immediate help to quarantine its crew.

But Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Tuesday ruled out evacuating the ship, whose plight bears similarities to that on civilian cruise ships where the COVID-19 illness spread.

Captain Brett Crozier wrote in a four-page letter that they had not been able to stem the spread of COVID-19 through the 4,000 crew members, describing a dire situation aboard the vessel now, docked at Guam, a US territory in the Pacific.

“We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die,” Crozier wrote, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, which published a copy of the letter on Tuesday.

“The spread of the disease is ongoing and accelerating,” Crozier wrote, referring to the ship’s “inherent limitations of space.”

He asked to be able to quarantine nearly the entire crew onshore at Guam, saying keeping them all on board the ship was an “unnecessary risk.”

Asked on the CBS Evening News whether it was time for an evacuation, Esper said: “I don’t think we’re at that point.”

He added that supplies and medical assistance are being sent to the Roosevelt. “We’re providing additional medical personnel as they need it.”

He added that “none of them are seriously ill” and the Navy is “trying to make sure that we contain the virus, that we deploy testing kits. We get a good assessment of how much of the crew is infected.”

The Chronicle said that more than 100 aboard the warship had been confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus, around four times the figures given last Friday.

Crozier asked in the letter for quarantine facilities for the entire crew on Guam.

The US Navy did not confirm the contents of the letter.

A Navy official under condition of anonymity said that Crozier had alerted his Pacific fleet leaders on Sunday of the problems aboard the carrier.

“The ship’s commanding officer advocated for housing more members of the crew in facilities that allow for better isolation,” the official said.

“Navy leadership is moving quickly to take all necessary measures to ensure the health and safety of the crew of USS Theodore Roosevelt, and is pursuing options to address the concerns raised by the commanding officer.”