November 12, 2018
Cat mummies found
A TOP Egyptian antiquities official says local archeologists have discovered seven Pharaonic Age tombs near the capital Cairo containing dozens of cat mummies along with wooden statues depicting other animals and birds. Mostafa Waziri said that the discovery at Saqqara also includes mummies of scarabs, the first ever to be found in the area. Of the statues found, those depicting cats were the majority, reflecting the reverence ancient Egyptians showed to the felines, whose God Bastet was worshipped. Other statues depicted a lion, a cow and a falcon.
