‘Cats’ nominated for 2019’s worst film

Home » World

IT’S the one award no Hollywood star wants to win.

The Razzies unveiled their annual list of the year’s most dreadful movies on Saturday, with the not-so-critically acclaimed musical, “Cats,” taking home the most nominations.

Among its nine nominations, the film’s stars, Judi Dench, James Corden and Rebel Wilson, captured three.

“Cats” — an adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical — used computer-generated effects to morph its all-star cast into human/cat hybrids and was panned by critics. The Guardian called it a “dreadful hair ball of woe,” while the Wall Street Journal blasted it for being “a confusing litter box of intentions.”

Also racking up nominations were Sylvester Stallone’s latest “Rambo” sequel, and “The Fanatic,” a not-so-thrilling thriller starring John Travolta and directed by former Limp Bizkit front man Fred Durst.

Formally known as the Golden Raspberry Awards, the Razzies are usually handed out the day before the Oscars, serving to mock the following night’s self-congratulatory Tinseltown pageantry.

This year, with the Oscars unusually early and the entire award season curtailed, organizers settled for announcing the nominees instead.

The Razzies were dreamed up in a Los Angeles living room in 1981, the brainchild of UCLA film-school graduates and industry veterans who chose the raspberry — a symbol of derision — to “honor” the worst in Hollywood movies.