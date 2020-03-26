The story appears on
Page A3
March 26, 2020
Charles fine after virus confirmation
BRITAIN’S Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the throne, is showing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and is self-isolating at a royal estate in Scotland, his office said, adding that his wife, Camilla, has tested negative.
Charles “has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” it said.
Buckingham Palace said that Queen Elizabeth II, 93, remains at her Windsor Castle home west of London with her 98-year-old husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.
“Her Majesty the Queen remains in good health,’’ the palace said, adding that the queen last saw Charles briefly at an event on March 12 and “is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.”
Clarence House said it was “not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”
Scientists, public health and frontline medical staff officials, meanwhile, have urged Britain to ramp up the number of people being tested for the virus. Currently the vast majority of people with mild symptoms are not being tested.
