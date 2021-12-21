The story appears on
Page A8
December 21, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Chile’s new president its youngest ever
The streets of Santiago erupted in celebration on Sunday after leftist millennial Gabriel Boric became Chile’s youngest-ever president-elect with an unexpectedly large victory over his far-right rival in a polarizing race.
Boric, 35, garnered nearly 56 percent of the vote compared to 44 percent for ultra-conservative Jose Antonio Kast, who conceded even before the final result was known.
Tens of thousands of Chileans took to the streets of the capital and other cities after Kast’s concession, honking car horns in approval, brandishing pro-Boric placards, waving the rainbow LGBTQ flag and shouting: “Viva Chile!”
“I’m thrilled, I am crying with joy. We dealt a blow to fascism!” said pharmacy worker Jennie Enriquez, 45.
Added construction worker Luis Astorga, 58: “I am happy because there are going to be many changes that will help the people and the working class.”
Boric campaigned on the promise of a “social welfare” state, increasing taxes and social spending in a country with one of the world’s largest gaps between rich and poor.
