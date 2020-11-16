Choking not a great way to celebrate

Home » World

Hundreds of millions of residents in India woke up yesterday to toxic air following Diwali, the Hindu Festival of Lights, after many revelers defied bans on using firecrackers to celebrate.

New Delhi was blanketed with a thick haze, with the average pollution level over nine times that considered safe by the World Health Organization.

Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had banned the use and sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali, but the policy has been difficult to implement.

Revelers in the capital let off huge amounts of fireworks prompting angry residents and environmentalists to complain on social media of breathing difficulties and stinging eyes.

“Our gods must be so happy today, that their followers burst firecrackers and choked the young ones to despair and death,” said Vimlendu Jha, the founder of non-profit environmental group Swechha.

But many defended firecrackers as an essential part of a religious tradition.

“Are you realizing how all of India, all places stood up in defiance against the cracker ban?” Tarun Vijay, a leader of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, tweeted.

“It’s like a form of Hindu-freedom battle cry.”